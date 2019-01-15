Re: the Jan. 6 article "Neighbors don't like winery idea or commercial rezoning that would go with it."
In addition to understanding why Catalina neighbors are unhappy about development of a winery in their quiet neighborhood by the Golder family, I found the placement of the winery article immediately above the article on our areas current megadrought — rivaling past droughts as far back as 800 A.D. — very prophetic. Grapevines need water, correct?
Paul Mercer
Oro Valley
