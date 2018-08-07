Re: the Aug. 4 letter to the editor "Recycling information is easy to find."
The writer mentions that the blue bins are clearly marked. True, though the label would now appear to be out-of-date. It states “No more numbers or guessing. If it’s plastic, recycle it” (except for plastic bags and Styrofoam). But much plastic product packaging has no number. Should that be recycled? Plastic bags with numbered triangles? Are these exceptions to the rule? The bin also displays a plastic chair as being recyclable. So why not a plastic toilet seat?
The writer also mentions a monthly billing insert providing recycling information. Good information, but, as paperless billing customers, we don’t tend to notice the inserts which come after the PDF billing info. For paperless customers, it would be much more helpful to provide this information in the monthly notification emails. I think most people want to do the right thing, but the information is often confusing. Clear, timely, and easy-to-access guidance from the city is needed.
Joan Concannon
West side
