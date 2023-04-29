The City of Tucson has placed Proposition 412 on the ballot, to renew the 25-year franchise agreement with Tucson Electric Power with another 25-year contract. Our current one runs out in 2026, or potentially in 2027. We have time to reconsider this rushed proposal.

Many climate activists are urging a No vote on this contract extension, because among other reasons:

-- An energy revolution with solar and storage is happening -- we should not approve anything that runs beyond 5-10 years.

-- It was sprung on the citizenry to vote on without any pro or con arguments section of the publicity pamphlet, and with no reasonable notice of the one meeting held – less than 24 hours!

-- Prop 412 makes no mention of the Tucson Climate Action and Adaptation plan, and puts only a tiny amount of money toward the climate emergency.

Let Tucson scientists, policy makers and other citizens engage in a meaningful way with the City to improve on this terribly crafted proposition. Vote No on Prop. 412.

Russell Lowes

Midtown