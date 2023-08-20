People that move here have a tendency to bring the "culture" from their previous state, and via politicians both local and in Phoenix, try to make Arizona a little like "home". When I moved here 53 years ago, we had a culture that embraced the western lifestyle, and the Mexican-American and Native-Americans cultures too. Maybe people move here for the best Mexican food in the country. As far as climate goes, nobody moves here for the summers. Snowbirds move here for our mild winters but are gone by May.