Re: the July 25 opinion, Arizona Opinion, "Invest in programs....".
In the first paragraph, the writer states, "population has steadily increased due to the state's climate, culture,...".
People that move here have a tendency to bring the "culture" from their previous state, and via politicians both local and in Phoenix, try to make Arizona a little like "home". When I moved here 53 years ago, we had a culture that embraced the western lifestyle, and the Mexican-American and Native-Americans cultures too. Maybe people move here for the best Mexican food in the country. As far as climate goes, nobody moves here for the summers. Snowbirds move here for our mild winters but are gone by May.
New residents, please stop trying to make Arizona something it isn't and enjoy your new home. One more thing, if moving here, bring lot's of water.
Terry Gruenenfelder
East side
