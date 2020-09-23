Letter: Climate change denial has no place in Tucson

The West is on fire. The climate crisis is not a far-away event: it is here, it is now, and immediate action is critical. Many of our leaders agree.
The Climate Reality Project, Baja Arizona Chapter (based in Tucson) commends Mayor Romero and the Tucson City Council for their unanimous, bold decision to adopt a Climate Emergency Declaration. This historic action sets a goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, and as a key component focuses on social justice.
My group looks forward to working with community leaders to build a healthy, resilient, and vibrant clean energy economy that works for all of us. The most successful cities are bringing everyone into the transformation. It is past time to move away from dirty energy.
We have much work to do, but together, we can address the climate crisis.
Carol Fiore, Chair
The Climate Reality Project, Baja Arizona Chapter
Carol Fiore
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!