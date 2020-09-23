 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Climate change denial has no place in Tucson
View Comments

Letter: Climate change denial has no place in Tucson

The West is on fire. The climate crisis is not a far-away event: it is here, it is now, and immediate action is critical. Many of our leaders agree.

The Climate Reality Project, Baja Arizona Chapter (based in Tucson) commends Mayor Romero and the Tucson City Council for their unanimous, bold decision to adopt a Climate Emergency Declaration. This historic action sets a goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, and as a key component focuses on social justice.

My group looks forward to working with community leaders to build a healthy, resilient, and vibrant clean energy economy that works for all of us. The most successful cities are bringing everyone into the transformation. It is past time to move away from dirty energy.

We have much work to do, but together, we can address the climate crisis.

Carol Fiore, Chair

The Climate Reality Project, Baja Arizona Chapter

Carol Fiore

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Candidate Support

I've had the privilege to work personally with some of the candidates in November's election and I'd like to encourage my fellow Arizonians’ t…

Local-issues

Letter: UA and Covid 19

So here is my question. I see plenty of comments about Trump, Biden, and the election but nothing about our Tucson community problem - Univers…

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News