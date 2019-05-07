Tucson and Phoenix are some of the hottest cities in America. Tony Davis and Andrew Howard claim that “Arizona’s 3.23-degree rise in annual average temperature made it the nation’s third-fastest-warming state from 1970 to 2018” Studies show that 6 of the 10 fastest warming states are Southwestern states. Some people suggest that planting more trees will be the solution to this issue but in doing so we will not only lose valuable space for housing and business, we will also deplete the water supply that we have. Instead we could use bottles of water, wear hats, or even use a portable pocket fan. This solution not only boost the economy but it also makes it more convenient for you in ways that now instead of waiting over a century for a tree to grow and make shade, you can now just throw on a hat and get on with the rest of your day.
Francisco Gonzalez
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.