Letter: Climate change

"When will they ever learn, When will they ever learn?"....goes the song.
Ironic that on the front page of Sunday's paper were two articles: One about rising heat with attendant low rainfall, and one about new housing developments requiring more precious water.
But they bring jobs and money--more precious to national developers than water! (Then there's Rosemont.)
John Denver sings, "More people, more scars upon the land."
Diane Stephenson
Foothills
