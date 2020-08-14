You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Climate change
Letter: Climate change

"When will they ever learn, When will they ever learn?"....goes the song.

Ironic that on the front page of Sunday's paper were two articles: One about rising heat with attendant low rainfall, and one about new housing developments requiring more precious water.

But they bring jobs and money--more precious to national developers than water! (Then there's Rosemont.)

John Denver sings, "More people, more scars upon the land."

Diane Stephenson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

