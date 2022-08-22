Letter: climate change

The hard-nosed climate professors and Science Moms can probably manage if food and fuel prices triple, but most Arizonans can’t. Energy poverty is the only guaranteed outcome of their proposed “climate management” strategy. Even if they are right in presuming that human emissions of carbon dioxide are the global thermostat—tens of thousands of scientists disagree—their own models predict that draconian reductions would have a negligible effect on climate. They would, however, impoverish and actually starve millions.