Letter: Climate Change.
Letter: Climate Change.

In the Sunday AZ Star article, "New Marana General Plan.........," Mayor Honea states he is "He is not going to play the climate game.....it's all political anyway." That is a very disturbing comment from a supposed leader. If he thinks climate change is political, then he has his head buried in the ground. I guess climate change wasn't part of the equation to build all of the houses north of the Ritz Carlton, given the air pollution from truck traffic, more vehicles, etc. that we now experience. The Mayor's comments are on par with our "stable genius" President who in his infinite wisdom, did, and is doing nothing to stop COVID-19 from ravaging the US. It's all about the money, right? Too bad there is no one running against the Mayor this time around.

Zachary M Shnek, Ph.D.

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

