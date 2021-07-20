 Skip to main content
Letter: Climate crisis needs more local leaders
Re: the “Star’s endorsements in Wards 3 and 6.” I am puzzled by the decision not to endorse Kevin Dahl. The primary reason given was that Mayor Romero is “already leading on climate change,” as if that means the issue is under control.

We are already suffering the local effects of climate change, and they promise to get more severe. These include impacts as varied as a shrinking water supply, threatened food supply, greater health risks, rising electricity costs, and larger wildfires. Longer, hotter, drier summers have the potential to damage our natural areas that provide both quality of life for residents and that serve as economic drivers for our tourism industry.

The climate crisis is an existential issue for Tucson, and will require many smart and energetic leaders to get us through it. That’s why I support Kevin Dahl, and why I’m helping coordinate his campaign.

Dale Turner

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

