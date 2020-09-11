 Skip to main content
Letter: Climate Declarion commitment begins with Broadway
I request the City demonstrate full commitment to the intent of Tuesday’s Climate Declaration, Resolution 23222, by immediate enacting a BRT utilizing the third lanes along the Broadway Corridor, from Downtown through the Sunshine Mile to Hi Corbett/El Con/Randolph/Reid Park Complex, with eventual conversion to LRT, per the 2006 High Capacity Transit Implementation Plan.  This must be accomplished in conjunction with the recently announced BRT study from the Tucson International Airpot to the Tucson Mall/Tohono Tadai Transit Center.  There simply is no other feasible way to accomplish the stated goals of any element of this Climate Declaration, in particular the Complete Streets Policy and 2030 District commitments, without this critical step.  The status quo, prioritizing single-occupancy vehicles over public transportation, is directly contrary to the Just and Equitable Transition Initiative outlined on page 7 of the Resolution and actively undermines all other efforts at carbon and pollution reduction now, with air quality so directly affects the public health of our most vulnerable populations.

camille kershner

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

