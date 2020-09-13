 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Climate Emergency Declaration
View Comments

Letter: Climate Emergency Declaration

Southern Arizona can be especially proud of, and grateful to, Tucson’s mayor and city council but also students of the University of Arizona’s Honor College, Arizona Youth Climate Coalition, and Students for Sustainability. On September 9, 2020, Tucson’s leadership formally declared a climate emergency, as other cities are doing globally.

Climate chang is real, human caused, and poses catastrophic consequences for all future interdependent life. In fact, those catastrophic consequences have happened and are happening.

Humans may well be the most advanced species of life ever to exist here on Earth, but we are also unquestionably its most destructive species too — and it might well be that humans have become far more destructive than advanced. Exceptions include those activists, and people actionably supportive of them, listed above.

On behalf of Elders Climate Action, Climate Tucson, the Union of Concerned Scientists, Physicians for Social Responsibility, Local First Arizona, and other concerned and related communities, thank you Mayor Romero and...see rest in notes to the editor.

Mark Cook

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Local-issues

Letter: Why the cap?

As a text editor, I have noticed a fairly recent change in your capitalization protocol, specifically: "The event came on the heels of yet ano…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News