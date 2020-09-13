Letter: Climate Emergency Declaration

Southern Arizona can be especially proud of, and grateful to, Tucson’s mayor and city council but also students of the University of Arizona’s Honor College, Arizona Youth Climate Coalition, and Students for Sustainability. On September 9, 2020, Tucson’s leadership formally declared a climate emergency, as other cities are doing globally.
Climate chang is real, human caused, and poses catastrophic consequences for all future interdependent life. In fact, those catastrophic consequences have happened and are happening.
Humans may well be the most advanced species of life ever to exist here on Earth, but we are also unquestionably its most destructive species too — and it might well be that humans have become far more destructive than advanced. Exceptions include those activists, and people actionably supportive of them, listed above.
On behalf of Elders Climate Action, Climate Tucson, the Union of Concerned Scientists, Physicians for Social Responsibility, Local First Arizona, and other concerned and related communities, thank you Mayor Romero and...see rest in notes to the editor.
Mark Cook
Northwest side
