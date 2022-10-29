Letter: Climate health is on the ballot

One of the most important votes to address climate change is the vote for the Arizona Corporation Commission. Fossil fuel usage needs to be transitioned rapidly and orderly to clean energy.

Vote for Lauren Kuby and Sandra Kennedy because they will prioritize rapid and effective transition to clean energy. Unlike one of their opponents, they have never taken money from utility companies. They are not beholden to them and can do what is truly best for Arizonans. We need commissioners who will prioritize renewable energy now. Clean energy brings with it clean air and the promise of great 21st century jobs, while addressing climate change.