 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Climate health is on the ballot

  • Comments

Arizonan’s future is clearly threatened by climate change threatening our water supply, fueling forest fires and dangerously turning up the heat in our summers.

One of the most important votes to address climate change is the vote for the Arizona Corporation Commission. Fossil fuel usage needs to be transitioned rapidly and orderly to clean energy.

Vote for Lauren Kuby and Sandra Kennedy because they will prioritize rapid and effective transition to clean energy. Unlike one of their opponents, they have never taken money from utility companies. They are not beholden to them and can do what is truly best for Arizonans. We need commissioners who will prioritize renewable energy now. Clean energy brings with it clean air and the promise of great 21st century jobs, while addressing climate change.

Linda Karl

People are also reading…

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News