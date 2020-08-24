Letter: Closed Gyms: Ducey Duplicitous Ignorance

Ducey has no problem opening golf courses where social distancing & mask wearing are virtually unenforceable but doesn't want to open gyms where pandemic mitigation can relatively easily accomplished. Ducey's decision puts his irrational ignorance (oxymoron?) on 'fool' display. During the reopening of the gyms, I saw one gym where mitigation measures were employed by 90% of the members. The other gym I attended, 10% of the members took appropriate measures. Ducey allows restaurants to open at reduced capacity where customers are not wearing masks around staff/servers. He allowed hair salons & tattoo parlors to remain as 'essential services'. Perhaps Ducey has confused the word 'essential' with 'politically expedient'? Or is there a correlation between businesses allowed to reopen & Ducey campaign contributions? Do friends or relatives of Ducey own hair salons? Just asking.
James Abels
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
