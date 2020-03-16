Letter: Closing schools will save lives. Keeping them open is a public health hazard.
Schools in Tucson will almost certainly be forced to close due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than waiting until it’s too late, parents and teachers should demand that they close ASAP.

As a network scientist, my job is to model how things spread through networks. Recently, this has included studying the effect of restricted mobility on the spread of COVID-19. The effect of restricted mobility is clear: fewer new cases emerge.

In addition to changing our personal routines (avoiding restaurants, bars, etc.), school closure is one of the most effective ways to reduce large flows of people. This will surely reduce the number of cases in Arizona.

It's possible to be infected with COVID-19 and not show any symptoms. It's likely that many Arizonans already have the virus.

We should not panic, but we must be proactive and prudent, following the lead of districts that have already closed schools effectively. This includes offering robust support for families who rely on schools for meals and childcare.

Brennan Klein

Northwest side

