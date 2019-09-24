In 2010 Regina Romero’s intent was to close “A” Mt to all vehicular traffic. After a long hard fight we convinced the council that closing it would be discriminatory to disabled and elders. In 2011 Regina read into the record that the council pledged not to close “A” Mt road to vehicles.
Now election year and Regina has agreed to close a day each week and restrict more the hours of vehicular traffic on “A” Mt.
In its 100 plus years “A” Mt has been one of the safest roads in Tucson. Human behavior and error has been the cause of the problems and the few deaths on the Mt.
This is how fascist hypocrisy creeps into our lives. Tucson resist, complain that your iconic “A” Mt is slowly being denied to you. This is another test of your resolve to be free of tyranny. Contact your council people. Resist.
Beryl Baker, neighborhood activist
West side
