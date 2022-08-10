Letter: Closure of Green Valley Hospital, front page story August 7th.

Re: the Aug. 7 article "Employees of closed hospital left without pay."

The story of hospital workers laid off without receiving what they are owed is disgraceful. The creation of the hospital in its ill-chosen location is another dubious tale. Funding was provided by affluent foreign "investors", who in return received green cards, essentially enabling them to buy American citizenship. As a former hospital employees is quoted in your article, "There needs to be a government investigation of the whole thing".

There are several problems here: the immigration issue; equitable delivery of heath care; bankruptcy laws allowing investors and corporate administrators to take profits and then defraud their workers (hospital employees, coal miners, construction workers, whoever).

These are only a few of the problems in our dear country that need to be addressed. It will take a long time - if ever. Meanwhile I hope our local elected representatives at all levels will ensure that the former employees of the Green Valley Hospital get promptly what is owed them.

Margaret Goonan

Midtown