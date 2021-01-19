Letter: closure of restaurants

I would like to recommend a generic proclamation for politicians who wish to close restaurants. "Whereas this office wishes to follow all scientific principles and whereas its known that 74% of COVID infections are contracted in homes, among friends and relatives and whereas 1.4% of infections are contracted in bars and restaurants, we will be closing all bars and restaurants until further notice and recommend you shelter at home with friends and relatives."
James Mccabe MD
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.