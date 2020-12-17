 Skip to main content
Letter: C'mon University of Arizona, be a leader.
On its Website, The University of Arizona describes its students as “Leaders. Creatives. Problem Solvers. They’re determined and energetic; they’re outspoken and innovators. They’re the future.” Is it possible that the University could truly be a leader, saving millions of dollars and building education programs that solve problems for the future? The answer is yes but the required action will take courage.

By joining the ranks of fine academic institutions such as Boston University, Gonzaga University, University of Vermont and eliminating Div. I football, the University could provide the necessary funding for educational programs that have been drastically cut over the past three years while during that period the University fired football coaches and paid millions of dollars in contract buyouts.

It’s time for Trustees and University Administrators to become leaders in establishing what is required by a University to become a true groundbreaker in providing education for tomorrow’s leaders and problem solvers.

John Merrill

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

