Letter: C'mon

It's one thing to be ticked off at Dems, blaming them for war in Ukraine and its consequences, the pandemic and its consequences, more people wanting to enter the U S (and more people being refused--odd, given the millions of unfilled jobs), and climate change, and quite another to replace them with Repubs/election deniers who've shown repeatedly no appetite nor aptitude for governing, at both state and national levels, but seek government office for power, retribution, punishment, less democracy, wishing to curtail eliminate health care, weaken/eliminate social security, remove regulations meant to reduce climate change and monopolistic efforts altering balance between consumer and provider, having no plans for anything negative or positive. The implications of election deniers if in office means discarding votes in order to achieve their claims, and crooked machines in 2024. And McCarthy, Trump's pet monkey, if House Speaker, to undo Jan. 6 investigations, and reconsider Ukrainian aid. Is he also under Putin's thumb?

Charles Larson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

