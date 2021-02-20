Letter: co-vid

Re: the Feb. 8 article "Ash Wednesday changes: Sprinkle ashes over head outside, diocese suggests."
Kudos to the Bishop Wisenbuerger of the Diocease of Tucson for taking a realistic scientific approach to the pandemic with regards to the Ash wENDESDAY masses. He truly placing the safety of the faithful in the forefront and doesn't believe in the narrative that co-vid19 is the work of the devil to prevent masses attendance. There are some local parish presists who believe in that claim and pass it on to the congregations. That is a dangerous idea to place in people's head. Thank God Bishop Edward is open minded to scientific proof
Gabriel M Bustamante
South side
