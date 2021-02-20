 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: co-vid
View Comments

Letter: co-vid

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 8 article "Ash Wednesday changes: Sprinkle ashes over head outside, diocese suggests."

Kudos to the Bishop Wisenbuerger of the Diocease of Tucson for taking a realistic scientific approach to the pandemic with regards to the Ash wENDESDAY masses. He truly placing the safety of the faithful in the forefront and doesn't believe in the narrative that co-vid19 is the work of the devil to prevent masses attendance. There are some local parish presists who believe in that claim and pass it on to the congregations. That is a dangerous idea to place in people's head. Thank God Bishop Edward is open minded to scientific proof

Gabriel M Bustamante

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Who did it?

Did Donald Trump yell “FIRE” in a crowded theater at his rally near the White House on January 6? Did he incite his gang of worshipers to walk…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News