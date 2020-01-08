Letter: Coach Barnes and Women's Basketball
View Comments

Letter: Coach Barnes and Women's Basketball

Whoever wrote the comment that Coach Barnes has a only a 40% chance of staying in Tucson must be from ASU. Coach Barnes is going nowhere. She will retire here with many titles under her leadership. She is to Arizona as Pat Summitt was to TN and Tara Vanderveer to Stanford. She is home, where she belongs and, like Pat and Tara, she is wise enough to know that. I am an ex-coach and season ticket holder since she was hired and I will be one for life. We love Adia and her players. They bring great joy to our community and, hopefully, we fans bring great joy to them. Go 'Cats.

Robert Stanelle

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News