Letter: Coach Lloyd is a Class Act

I just watched the Wednesday press conference with Tommy Lloyd. First, Coach Lloyd was a great hire. His answers are direct, insightful and informative. These student-athletes have a superb coach, role-model and mentor. They are in good hands. Second, sports reporters covering this conference could have done a better job. They had 15 minutes and they wasted most of it. Many questions were focused on rescheduling postponed games and some attempted to lure Coach Lloyd into a controversy. He did not bite. Coach has implored reporters to ask about his players so fans can learn about these wonderful student-athletes. Instead, one wanted to know why he goes by Tommy versus Tom. I’d rather know who Coach Lloyd views as the team’s informal leaders, team goals, and recruiting priorities. So, thumbs up to Coach and one out of four stars for reporters. For the rest of us, let’s get out there and support a top-10 team! They have earned that support.
Collin Flynn
Foothills
