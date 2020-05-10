Letter: Coach Miller salary cut

I read with shock, awe and horror at the news of the cuts in salary for the U of A sports coaches. To think that coach Miller will have to get along on just over $900,000.00 per year is frightening. It will not be long until we see his luxury SUV in line at the food bank (picking up/not dropping off). There are two issues here.
This story illustrates the great divide between the great bulk of the population and the few elite living amongst us. It also tells us of the ridiculous system of money wasting where the athletic director gets paid a fortune to pay sports coaches a fortune to provide (in the case of Sumlin) sub-.500 teams. This at a public university.
These elite school employees should be ashamed to take any salary while more minor employees languish at the U.
Wildcat sports is a Big Business that just happens to be owned by the U of A.
Paul Plett
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!