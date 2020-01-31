Letter: Coach Miller

Miller’s Teaching Philosophy
In Greg Hansen recent article he raised concerns about coach Miller’s interaction with his student athletes following their loss to ASU. Miller responded that there are certain protocols that must be followed just like in the classroom.
As a teacher of 30 years I would like to suggest there are other ways to help students learn and succeed besides berating them in public and humiliating them in front of friends, fans and family. I suggest Miller take some lessons from Adia Barnes. She seems able to get her student athletes to perform at a high level while treating them with dignity and love.
It’s 2020 and it’s about time for the Athletic Director and the President to say that the U of A will not tolerate coaches who bully and verbally abuse it’s student athletes.
The Uof A should be proud of their coaches and not cringe in discomfort at the way student athletes are treated.
David Rubin
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.