Letter: Coach Sean Miller : Still an asset for the U of A
Letter: Coach Sean Miller : Still an asset for the U of A

I respect Coach Miller's style and b.b. IQ. The young men playing today are playing a game that has had a paradigm shift of seismic proportion, as have the coaching styles to accommodate the game changes. One and done, two and done, are the norm. All division I NCAA programs struggle with this now. There is no honor or incentive to these young pups, to stay at a college for their free degree and share in the pride of the institution. NBA money talks, degrees walk out the gym doors.

As for Coach Millers temperament, has any one seen Coach Izzo from MSU, "counsel" his players through a game? How many of the one and done are still in the NBA from AZ? Can you even name them? It seems to me, several of the wonder frosh, are and have been over rated in High School.

Let's support Miller and help make Tucson Basketball relevant again.

P.S., I love Bill Walton's game coverage too!

Rene Lachance

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

