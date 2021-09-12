Letter: Coach youth football for the right reasons, not your ego

I read an article in the paper a while ago about youth football returning after a year off. Those of you running organizations and coaching please remember what you're there for. I've been involved in youth sports for many many years and have seen the good and the bad from it.
Youth football is not about coaching the kids anymore it's about parents and coaches now and that needs to stop.
So please do your jobs correctly and get rid of the ego. You are not the Lords of all creation — if you were, you wouldn't be coaching youth football.
Just because you were named head coach or elected to the board does not mean you know everything or are above everybody else, you're there for the kids to help them and do what's best for them. Please remember that!
Joe Vega
Midtown
