Letter: Coaches should share in UA pay cuts
Letter: Coaches should share in UA pay cuts

I understand the UA athletic department is self-funded and subject to separate decisions about pay cuts due to lost revenue from issues related to the coronavirus. But it seems so unfair that secretaries, janitors and other UA employees will be required to take a 5-10% salary cut, while coaches Kevin Sumlin and Sean Miller continue to receive $3.5 million and $2.5 million, respectively, because they are "contracted in specific manners," according to Athletic Director Dave Heeke.

I would hope that Coaches Sumlin and Miller, as well as other highly compensated athletic department staff, would demonstrate their Wildcat spirit by voluntarily agreeing to the same furlough and pay cut schedule as their academic colleagues.

Laura Penny

Foothills

