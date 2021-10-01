Letter: COACHING GO ROUND

Forgive Oregon coach Mario Cristobal being distracted during the UA game. Coach of the #3 Ranked team, he's y being courted by his alma mater, University of Miami where he starred on championship teams and by once king gridiron USC.
An all conference offensive tackle, head coach at FIU, Saban's associate HC,Cristobal led the Oregon program to national prominence.
As the UA Wildcats brain trust tries to figure out resurrecting their somnambulent football program, the pedigree exampled by Mr.Cristobal should be a guideline to abandoning irrelevancy: A proven winner from a distinguished record, encompassing working under superior head coaches: Jimmy Johnson, Dennis Erickson, Butch Davis, Nick Saban......breeds success.
There's a disconnect between the UA philosophy and improving its football future. No major top notch coach could possibly be interested in the Tucson job UNLESS real money is dangled, along with complete control. Otherwise 6-6 seasons will be the top of the expectation level. What's the point? Diminishing ticket sales?
Anyone seen Dabo?Stoops?Harbaugh?Jimbo........
Baird Thompson
Foothills
