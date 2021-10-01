 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: COACHING GO ROUND
View Comments

Letter: COACHING GO ROUND

  • Comments

Forgive Oregon coach Mario Cristobal being distracted during the UA game. Coach of the #3 Ranked team, he's y being courted by his alma mater, University of Miami where he starred on championship teams and by once king gridiron USC.

An all conference offensive tackle, head coach at FIU, Saban's associate HC,Cristobal led the Oregon program to national prominence.

As the UA Wildcats brain trust tries to figure out resurrecting their somnambulent football program, the pedigree exampled by Mr.Cristobal should be a guideline to abandoning irrelevancy: A proven winner from a distinguished record, encompassing working under superior head coaches: Jimmy Johnson, Dennis Erickson, Butch Davis, Nick Saban......breeds success.

There's a disconnect between the UA philosophy and improving its football future. No major top notch coach could possibly be interested in the Tucson job UNLESS real money is dangled, along with complete control. Otherwise 6-6 seasons will be the top of the expectation level. What's the point? Diminishing ticket sales?

Anyone seen Dabo?Stoops?Harbaugh?Jimbo........

Baird Thompson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: The phony audit

Its about over. the courts have ruled on the records and the phony audit wasting time and money is about to implode on the anti democratic rep…

Local-issues

Letter: Pothole Fiesta

It has come to my attention that the neglect of our roads in Tucson has proven to be detrimental to drivers. Dangerous potholes lurk on every …

Local-issues

Letter: city council raises

What we are paying our city council here in Tucson is an embarrassment: $36K to the mayor and $24K to councilors. We lag far behind the seven …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News