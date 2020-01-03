Letter: Coarse, or Totally Off Course

Re: the Dec. 23 article "A lifetime of filthy language and its changing times, of coarse."
I found it amusing that some individuals have great difficulty adapting to and accepting aspects of cultural change, herewith the vernacular that's evolved in certain regions of this country. Mr. Lindstrom appears unaware that some "cuss words" are accepted as the norm in everyday discourse. Take the forsaken "F..." word, that horrific linguistic scoundrel. Is he aware that it can be a complimentary adjective, i.e. "You look f...... wonderful tonight!"; an adverb, "What a f...... move!" or just an inquisitive noun, "What the f...?" It's nefarious cousin, the "S..." word, can rear it's ugly head as a benign noun, i.e. "Have you seen that s...?" or it's verbal relative, "Are you s....... me?" These are common words that, in the majority of their usage, have no sinister connotation whatsoever. As my late mother used to lament, "Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me". "You f...... rock, Mom!"
D. Gordon Hope
Northeast side
