Re: “Not every old plane at busy boneyard is there to retire” (Sunday, November 3)
As a proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and a member of the Desert Coasties in Green Valley, I take issue with the sentence: “Each branch of the military are represented, as are the Coast Guard, Border Patrol…”
The Coast Guard IS a military service, with Coasties having fought and died in every major conflict since the revolution. Throughout WW2, Coasties manned landing craft at Normandy and in the Pacific, crewed destroyers, destroyer escorts, cargo ships, cutters, and other patrol craft. There are Coasties serving today in the Persian Gulf.
The Coast Guard is part of the Dept. of Homeland Security and it is an armed service equal to those in the Department of Defense.
Please Google Coast Guard heroes Douglas Munro and Quentin Walsh for further insight.
Jeffrey Webster
Green Valley
