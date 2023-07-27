A suit, filed by the Environmental Defense Fund successfully sought to invalidate a petition aimed at overturning the establishment of the Douglas AMA water district. The lawsuit exposed basic incompetence on the part of two Cochise County administrators.

County Recorder/Interim Elections Director David Stevens met with the petition organizers, but neglected to inform them they couldn’t ‘de-establish’ the AMA by a local initiative; the main point of the petition.

The group Save Our Water, turned in two different batches of signed petitions with differing explanations on each batch. Unfortunately Elections Director Bob Bartelsmeyer, did not know petitions are required to be submitted all at once-not in batches, and that all petitions are required to have the exact same wording.

Why does it take a lawsuit to compel Recorder David Stevens (salary $63,800) and Elections Director Bob Bartelsmeyer (salary $95,000) to do their jobs? This is not rocket science!

Fred Miller and Ali Morse

Bisbee