Letter: Cochise County Voters to be Disenfranchised?

As a voter in Cochise County, I am appalled that the County Supervisors have chosen not to certify the election for the county. They claim they simply want to verify that voting machines were all working correctly on election day even though there is no evidence that they were not working correctly, and the election results have been certified by every other county in the state. I have never missed voting in an election, and I understand that sometimes my candidates win and sometimes they lose. I do not think it is advisable to allow county supervisors to change election results because some of their selected candidates did not win. If they choose to continue to refuse to certify the results until December 5, no votes from Cochise County will be counted and, effectively all Cochise County voters will have been disenfranchised. This would be an egregious miscarriage of public trust from elected officials. Every voter in the county should demand these supervisors immediately abandon this ill-informed, misguided decision.

Linda Stitt

Sierra Vista

