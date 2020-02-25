Letter: Cochise County

RE; San Pedro River, about 10 years ago +/- when the copper mine in Cananea, Mexico was on strike the San Pedro had resumed flowing for some time. Then the strike ended and the flow stopped again. Coincidence? It looks like that mine sucks up a lot of water from a aquifer in Mexico that certain people choose to ignore. Next there once was a smelter tower in Douglas and the certain people kept blaming the haze in the San Pedro Valley on that. In 1991 the tower was torn down. Guess what? We still have that haze in the San Pedro Valley because it was and is caused by all the dust in the air. This is a dry desert that supplies the dust. Unlike the green grasslands in other parts of the country. That development with 28,000 outside Benson will kill off what is left of the San Pedro area water table & dry up hundreds of wells out here.
Gary Erickson
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.