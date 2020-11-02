 Skip to main content
Letter: codes of honor
i read with interest the letter from former Co. Montes, he bragged about the USMC CODE OF HONOR. And now he trashes it with a letter in support of a pathological liar tax cheat womanizers' , and disgusting retort of his thinking on our military "suckers and Losers" ARE YOU A SUCKER AND LOSER COL. it sure appears that code is meaningless to you today. You apparently do not subscribe to it these days. i cant think of a more hypocritical message than from someone who brags about a code so dismissed as unimportant. Honor and integrity are not marginal they exist or they do not . They are important or they are a fraud. I see a fraud here.

DONALD SHELTON

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

