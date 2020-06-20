Letter: Collateral Ddamage

During our wars on foreign soil we sadly understood that our troops faced the possibility of becoming collateral damage.
We are in a different war at home, and we COULD lessen collateral damage here even while restoring the economy. But I don’t see that happening on the individual level.
How are we protecting our most vulnerable? Our answer: Stay inside. We who have been released from the bonds of responsible action can’t manage to wear a mask or stay 6 feet apart; it’s too much to ask.
That’s what I see and I often hear, a lightly-veiled version of the above. Our most vulnerable have become collateral damage.
We can do better. We may even be saving ourselves in the long run.
Corona is still contagious and virulent. We CAN do something, we can care for each other.
JoAnn Yeoman
Southeast side
