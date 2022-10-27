 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: College Hunger - Our Future Leaders are Hungry

When you think of food insecurity, what come to mind? If you thought about college students, you are among the few that do so. Food insecurity continues to affect the lives of people across the nation, with many being unable to do much to alleviate their situation. One group of individuals that often gets overlooked is college students. Food is essential to survive, and many individuals at the University of Arizona are struggling to have it. Low income, first generation, and international students being the most affected by it. The lack of proper access to food, coupled with stress, lack of sleep, and fatigue can lead to damaging effects to student’s overall performance and wellbeing. COVID-19 has only contributed to this issue. At the UA Campus Pantry, they experience it every day they operate. Students start forming lines an hour before they open. Number of visits have increased more than 20% over the last year, averaging 1600 weekly visits. Our future leaders are hungry. Let’s acknowledge it.

Miguel Meza Balbin

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

