One of the ways to make college more affordable is to reduce the rising costs of administrative salaries, High level administrators sometimes receive lucrative salaries for just showing up. Then If they actually do anything they often get a large bonus. Some professors take time from teaching to write proposals for grants to fund personal research projects. Football and Basketball coaches receive outrageous salaries for a season that lasts only a few months. "Free college" sounds great but it may not be as productive as encouraging students to help pay for their own education.. . We tend to place more value on what we earn than on what we are given.
Jay Quick
North side
