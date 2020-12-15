Letter: Colonization of Reid Park

As Tim Stellar correctly observes in his article on the expansion of the Reid Park Zoo (Dec. 13, 2020), this constitutes a form of mean colonization and represents an utter disrespect of the citizens of Tucson. Moreover, as I would like to add, the Zoo thereby contradicts its own premises of promoting nature and wildlife. It is deceptive of the Zoo to claim that the take-over of the duck pond and Barnum Hill was voter-approved when most of us never learned about that crucial detail. Further, it is very hypocritical when a zoo deliberately destroys a crucial natural habitat for ducks, turtles, and fish, dearly loved by all Tucson children and their parents, in order to expand its acreage for exotic animals you can see only when you pay the high entrance fee and enter an artificial, unnatural, environment. The duck pond is soothing for the soul of heat-parched Tucsonans, and to take it away, cutting the trees as well, is a cruel stab into our hearts.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
