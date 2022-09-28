Letter: Colorado River Aqueduct

California draws water off the Colorado River through an aqueduct that runs from Parker to Los Angeles. Southern California has many more millions of acres of farm land and many more millions of people using the water from the Colorado River than Arizona, Nevada and Utah. California has 2000 miles of coastline on the Pacific Ocean. I believe the Federal Government should assist California to get their water from desalinization of the Pacific Ocean and leave the Colorado River water for the land locked states. (Arizona, Nevada and Utah) I'm just saying.