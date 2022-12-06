Letter: Colorado River Water

A very simple but an elegant solution to the dispute regarding water delivery codified in the 1922 Colorado River Compact, large and small users, politically savvy and not users, agriculture and domestic users, is to all take immediately, a 10% 'haircut'. Then, for say the next five years each an additional 5% until we meet the "three-fourths of the 16.5 million acre-feet of water" that was awarded in 1922 that the River currently carries. Use science to match the supply with the delivery. Use engineering to figure out how to do more with less. Pay no attention to past, present, and future arguments that the lawyers will come up with. We all know how to do with 10% less. For the sake of the River and for our children and children's children we must.