 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Colorado River

  • Comments

I want to commend Tony Davis and Kelly Presnell for their series of articles and photos regarding the Colorado River.

I cannot imagine how much of their time and effort was spent on this in-depth look at the problems for the future of this great river and what we, the users, have to look forward to.

We all need to take heed and realize this is a problem that will not disappear, but only magnify as the population grows in this part of the country.

My thanks to Mr Davis and Mr Presnell for their outstanding work.

Marylee Peterson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Umbrella lady

Letter: Umbrella lady

Very sad to see what happened to the umbrella lady. Even though this old Marine never knew her name as I drove by and saw her walking in her v…

Letter: Kari Drowning

Letter: Kari Drowning

a quick thank you to Kari Lake. Your election case proved once again to Arizonans and the world that our elections are fair and honest What's …

Letter: Contested elections

Letter: Contested elections

Why is it that it is always the Republicans that are contesting the results of accurate and fair elections. Is it that they are so. egotistica…

Letter: water use by Hudbay

Letter: water use by Hudbay

The Star's recent reporting makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change their habits. For example, …

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Holding public school funding hostage to get more money for vouchers to charter schools is a new low. note: Ducey calls charter schools state …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News