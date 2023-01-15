Letter: Colorado River

I want to commend Tony Davis and Kelly Presnell for their series of articles and photos regarding the Colorado River.

I cannot imagine how much of their time and effort was spent on this in-depth look at the problems for the future of this great river and what we, the users, have to look forward to.

We all need to take heed and realize this is a problem that will not disappear, but only magnify as the population grows in this part of the country.

My thanks to Mr Davis and Mr Presnell for their outstanding work.

Marylee Peterson

East side