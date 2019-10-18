Among the many falsehoods in this guest opinion comparing Christopher Columbus to a heroic, brave, and visionary business person of today, the writer claims that Columbus initiated a blooming of economic growth in the hemisphere. While that may be true for the Europeans who profited, for those they profited from brutalizing it was a totally different story. Columbus and his successors in the future Americas ushered in centuries of widespread enslavement, massacre, and exploitation of Native peoples, which later expanded into the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Even early on, Columbus enslaved Taino people and sold them back to Europe. Deaths from diseases spread by Europeans further helped to achieve what they believed was their right: enrichment at the expense of people conveniently considered sub-human. Columbus is not a good role model. Our society is full of Native people, descendants of slaves, and multitudes of immigrants who are doing hard, real work towards building just and fair communities. Let's honor them and abandon Columbus to the trash heap of history.
Rob McLane
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.