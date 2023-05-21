Re: the May 14 article "A warm, hopeful man departs a sinister era."

I enjoyed reading Tim Steller’s column. My sincere condolences to you and your family. How beautiful to grow up with such an amazing man and a wonderful role model.

I am glad that you got a chance to spend some quality time with him in March.

Let us all follow the lead of Bob Steller and live with warmth and kindness. Let us cherish every moment of every day.

Thank you for sharing your personal story Tim.

Mary Ann Conway

East side