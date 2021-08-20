Letter: Combat Voter Suppression

Three disastrous voter suppression bills will soon become Arizona law unless we act now.
One bill requires ballots have a QR code containing your name and address; alters registration requirements; allows the Senate to audit every election; and authorizes the Senate, not the Secretary of State, to certify ballots.
Another replaces the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) with the Active Voting List (AVEL) that drops voters if they fail to use their mail-in ballot regularly, eliminating tens of thousands of voters and negatively impacting 80% of Republican, Independent, and Democrat voters alike.
Whether the legislature provides adequate funding or not, another bill prevents officials from receiving private grants to help run elections, register voters, and provide drop boxes in remote areas.
You can stop these bills from becoming law. By signing three petitions, you will put these bills on the 2022 ballot, allowing you to reject them all. To protect your ballot and your right to vote, go to linktr.ee/TAGGAZ to find out where to sign.
Jacolyn Marshall
Oro Valley
