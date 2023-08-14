With a little less than a year and a half till Nov. 2024 elections Democrats have much to fear from Republicans. With Kari Lake still in the news with her stolen election bit and the possibility of Sinema running as an independent and with Rep. Gallego being not well known in Arizona, Sinema and Gallego will split the Democratic and Independent vote leaving Lake the winner. Lake has already proven herself popular with Republican voters having gathered 49.7% of the vote against Hobbs's 50.3% there is no doubt she will win with both Sinema and Gallego spiting the Democratic and Independent vote. If Sinema does not run and with Gallego being not well-known odds are with Lake. If just Sinema and Lake run Sinema should win because she beat McSally by 5% while Hobbs only beat Lake by 1.34%. I think the only hope Democrats have next Nov. is that Trump is not on the ticket.