Letter: Come on, Do better, Daily Star
A few reasons why the LTE page should not be reduced to half page as it has lately, just to put in commercial ads. Your paper gets more submissions than it prints so why not print them. People that read the Daily Star are avid supporters even at a high subscription cost. Don't cut them short with only a half page.

Need space for ads, consider the sport section, it has few ads and stories are mainly of past sport issues. We understand your need to sell ad space too.

Daily Star do better, support local issues and opinions. Readership, like democracy is at stake. The USPS and media is under attack by members of the State Media constantly. Do not fail to lets us be heard or seen.

Come on, do better. Daily Star!

Kenn Block

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

