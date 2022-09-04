Letter: Come on Mark and Kari, how stupid are you?

I see Mark Finchem and Kari Lake are claiming "election fraud" because components of vote tabulating machines might be manufactured outside of the U.S. Wow! As a chip designer and engineer I understand that the technology is largely not public knowledge, but really, folks, this claim is utterly pathetic, ask anyone who understands the technical details. Anyone. It is IMPOSSIBLE for a design to be so changed that it wouldn't be obvious, and I guarantee it would be easily discovered!