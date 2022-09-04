 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Come on Mark and Kari, how stupid are you?

  • Comments

I see Mark Finchem and Kari Lake are claiming "election fraud" because components of vote tabulating machines might be manufactured outside of the U.S. Wow! As a chip designer and engineer I understand that the technology is largely not public knowledge, but really, folks, this claim is utterly pathetic, ask anyone who understands the technical details. Anyone. It is IMPOSSIBLE for a design to be so changed that it wouldn't be obvious, and I guarantee it would be easily discovered!

Please spare us your cynical ignorance of things you clearly can't understand.

Richard Eaton

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Another RINO

I am happy to see other RINOs are taking the road I am. I am embarrassed by the noise the "Republicans" make while running for office. When I …

Letter: Discard These Crazy 8's!

Crazy Eights is a card game where the object is to be the first player to discard all their cards. Speaking as a Democrat, it's way past time …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News