You reported “thousands of votes uncounted” and “a quirk” prevented declaration of victory by South Tucson council candidates. A state formula not a “quirk” is used to determine winners in primary elections (Sum(all votes cast for all candidates)/(number of contested seats))/2 with result rounded to the next whole number. Use this to meet your expedient need for election news. We have 2008 registered voters and turnout was 86% higher than the last election. This is news worthy.
The same day you print another Micha’s fire article harping out understaffed fire trucks. Proper investigation of claims in the recall debate R would have found us in compliance with fire standards via an interagency agreement with the City of Tucson.
We are not poor in spirit, pride, or hope. We have a great and loyal staff that deserves the community’s praise and thanks for sticking with us in trying times. Come on ADS, cut us some slack.
Bob Teso
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.