Letter: Come on, Pima County!
Letter: Come on, Pima County!

Yes, the omicron variant is raging through our county. Yes, Dr. Heinz, face masks do work. Thanks for making 'indoor closer than 6' without a mask illegal. With no penalty..no enforcement. Most stores have a 'Mask Required' sigh. About 40% in these stores are unmasked. I even went to the Speedway (Oracle/Magee), no sign, not even the clerks were masked. This is just stupid! Either put some teeth in the law, as you should as the Pima County Supervisors, or rescind it and let omicron rage freely in our county!

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

